Driver who Crashed into Cheboygan Coast Guard Moorings Fence Turns Himself In

Police in Cheboygan are thanking the public for their help in locating the driver of a vehicle that crashed through a fence at the Coast Guard moorings.

These photos show the full-sized pickup truck that the Cheboygan Department of Public Safety says crashed through the fence at the Coast Guard Moorings in Cheboygan.

The incident happened Friday night.

The vehicle sustained lower front end and under body damage, but was still drivable after the incident.

The driver turned himself in Monday morning to the Cheboygan Department of Public Safety.

The driver, Brad McPherson of Carp Lake, was ticketed for failing to stop at the scene of a property damage accident.