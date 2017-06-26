ORV Rider Flown to Grand Rapids Hospital After Rollover Accident

The MSP Houghton Lake Post is investigating an ORV crash where one person was seriously injured.

The accident happened on Saturday along Higgins Lake Road in Roscommon County’s Lake Township.

Troopers say they were called to the Mid-Michigan Walk-In Clinic for an ORV accident involving a 19-year-old from Indianapolis.

Troopers were told of the general area of the crash on Higgins Lake Road and were able to locate the crash site.

The vehicle and riders had been picked up from the site before police arrived on scene.

Troopers say the driver of the ORV tried to go around a large puddle in the middle of the trail and lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over.

During their investigation troopers say they determined the driver of the ORV was the 20-year-old brother of the teen.

Alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash, but troopers say speed and that the riders were not wearing helmets, is.

The teen was taken to Grayling Munson where he was listed in critical condition before being flown to a Grand Rapids hospital.