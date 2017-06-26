Motorcyclist Killed in Manistee County Crash

A motorcyclist was killed after hitting a deer in Manistee County over the weekend.

The accident happened Saturday night just before 10:30 on Coates Highway east of Milarch Road in Manistee County’s Brown Township.

According to the sheriff’s office – 45-year-old Jason Pate of Kaleva was riding his motorcycle on Coates Highway when he hit a deer.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and took Pate to Munson of Manistee for treatment but he later succumbed to his injuries.

Alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash and police say Pate was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The accident is still under investigation.