TCPD Releases Surveillance Video of Third Suspect in Burglary Investigation

Police in Traverse City are still looking for your help in locating the suspects from a burglary that happened last week.

Last Wednesday the Traverse City police released photos of two people who they said they would like the question concerning a burglary that happened in Traverse City.

That burglary happened last Monday morning at the Plante Moran building between 3:15 and 4am.

Now police have released this video of a third suspect in the case.

Anyone who can help identify of the three people seen in the surveillance footage is asked to contact Detective Markoski of the Traverse City Detective Bureau at 231-995-5154.