President Trump Signs Veterans Affairs Reform Bill

President Trump signed a reform bill that aims to tackle issues within the Department of Veteran’s affairs.

The bill would make it easier for the VA to fire employees, and will create a ‘VA Accountability Office.’

The bill was prompted because of a 2014 scandal involving the Phoenix VA hospital, were some veterans died waiting for care.

The bill garnered bipartisan support, with a 368 to 55 majority in the house. The senate passed the bill through a voice vote earlier this week.

The VA has been embroiled in several scandals, and the bill’s proponents say this is a major step forward.