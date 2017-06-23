Four Injured in Paris Tour Bus Crash

A double-decker tour bush crash has injured four people.

The incident happened in the French capitol of Paris at around 11:30am local time.

That’s when a bus belonging to ‘Big Bus Tours’ crashed into the Cours de la Reine tunnel.

Officials responded to the scene and treated four people for non-serious injuries.

The Big Bus tour company says 15 were on board the bus at the time of the crash.

Big Bus operates in tourist-heavy cities around the world, such as New York, San Francisco, and London.

Police interviewed the passengers, and Big Bus says they provided accommodations to those affected.

The Bus received minor damage, but had to be removed from the tunnel.

In a statement, the Big Bus tour company says they “Pride themselves on the safety of our operation and will be carrying out an investigation into the incident.”