Mars Orbiter Catches Glimpse of Curiosity Rover

An eye in the sky caught a glimpse of an out-of-this world car.

NASA has released this photo from their Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

The photo shows the Curiosity rover at the northwest flank of Mount Sharp.

Curiosity is currently in between investigating sand dunes on Mount Sharp and Vera Rubin Ridge.

On the ground, the area around Curiosity looks like this.

Curiosity arrived on Mars in 2012, and was sent to give us more information about the mysterious red planet.

The rover is able to travel 98 feet in an hour, and has driven a little more than 10 miles.