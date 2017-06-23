Police Escort Family of Geese Down Highway in Colorado

Police escorted some pretty important individuals in one Rocky Mountain town.

It all happened in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Police posted the video showing police cars with their lights on, offering a place for a family of Geese to walk.

The Geese were on the way to their nest.

A lane of Interstate 25 was temporarily shut down by the escort, but traffic was reopened minutes later.

According to police, the geese made it safely back to their nest.