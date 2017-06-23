“Mad Max” Arrested for Illegal Weapons in California Desert

A man who “fashioned himself” as Mad Max was arrested in the Californian desert.

it all started in Barstow, California at around11:00 p.m.

That’s when a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a Quad being operated on Old Highway 58 in Barstow.

Due to the suspicious late hour, the deputy conducted a traffic stop on the Quad and spoke with the rider, Jack Lee Ernest.

Ernest originally attempted to flee and behaved so suspiciously that he was detained.

During a pat down search of Ernest, the deputy found numerous illegal weapons, the most serious and deadly being an illegally sawed-off shotgun, with ammunition attached to it for easy access.

The deputy also found illegal “brass knuckles” and two large knives which Ernest had positioned for easy access.

Ernest claimed he fashioned himself as “Mad Max”, a reference to a movie involving deadly assaults from vehicles.

Ernest was arrested for possession of illegal weapons and lodged at the Barstow Jail with bail set at $30,000.