Stuffed Cow Saves Boy After Fall in Massachusetts
A boy was saved by a stuffed animal after falling from a window.
The incident happened in Chelsea, Massachusetts.
The Chelsea Police department says a two-year-old boy fell from a window that was two-stories up.
When they arrived on scene, police said the boy was alert and conscious and suffered only minor injuries.
The boy was held overnight at a local hospital for observation, but was released.
Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes says that, thankfully, a stuffed cow toy broke the boy’s fall upon hitting the ground.
The chief went on to say that the boy is dong fine.