Stuffed Cow Saves Boy After Fall in Massachusetts

A boy was saved by a stuffed animal after falling from a window.

The incident happened in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

The Chelsea Police department says a two-year-old boy fell from a window that was two-stories up.

When they arrived on scene, police said the boy was alert and conscious and suffered only minor injuries.

The boy was held overnight at a local hospital for observation, but was released.

Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes says that, thankfully, a stuffed cow toy broke the boy’s fall upon hitting the ground.

The chief went on to say that the boy is dong fine.