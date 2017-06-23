Live Asian Carp Located Less than 10-Miles from Lake Michigan

Asian carp has been spotted less than ten miles from Lake Michigan.

That’s according to the Illinois DNR and the Asian Carp Regional Coordinating Committee.

One silver carp was found in the Illinois Waterway below the T.J. O’Brien Lock and Dam – which is approximately nine miles from Lake Michigan.

The fish was captured by a commercial fisher on Thursday as part of a seasonal intensive monitoring. It was sent to a lab for further analysis.

The finding of the silver carp so close to Lake Michigan triggers two more weeks of intense sampling in the area.

The ACRCC says the preliminary finding of the fish above the electric barriers does not mean there is an active breeding population of the fish above the barriers or in the lake.

There has been eight years of intense monitoring and only one other time was a fish found above the barriers.

The first was in 2010 when a bighead carp was found in Lake Calumet.

The Illinois DNR and the ACRCC are committed to learning more about the captured silver carp and continuing their sampling efforts in the Illinois Waterway.