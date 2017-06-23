Manistee Woman’s Death Ruled Accidental

Police have determined that a Manistee woman drowned and have closed the case.

On March 25th the Manistee Sheriff’s Office investigated the report of a missing 40-year-old woman from Filer Township.

While investigating the missing person, deputies saw something suspicious on Manistee Lake.

Deputies investigated and found a person in the water, about a quarter mile from the missing person’s home.

Deputies verified that the person found in the lake was the missing woman, 40-year-old Marcia Mackey.

The sheriff’s office says the preliminary report from the autopsy did not indicate that there were any signs of blunt trauma, injuries, ballistic evidence, or sharp force wounds on the body.

The autopsy did find water in her lungs and stomach.

Following a lengthy investigation by the department and the completion of the autopsy, the medical examiner has ruled that the cause of death was drowning and that the manner of death was accidental.

The sheriff’s office does say that a contributing factor was elevated levels of amphetamine in her system.

The case was reviewed by the county prosecutor and there was no evidence of a crime committed in Mackey’s death.

The sheriff’s office says the case is now closed.