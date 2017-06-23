Police Identify Person Who Called in Bomb Threat at Kalkaska County Courthouse

We have an update to a story we first reported on Monday —

Police in Kalkaska say they have identified the person who called in a bomb threat to the county courthouse.

The Kalkaska County Courthouse was evacuated Monday morning after someone made a bomb threat.

The threat came in shortly before noon Monday morning.

According to sheriff Pat Whiteford, the Kalkaska County Clerk’s Office got a voice mail saying that there was going to be a bomb in the courthouse.

Personnel from the Court and Administrative Buildings were immediately evacuated and the building was closed.

The sheriff’s office administrative services were likewise closed.

The MSP were contacted and a full sweep of the building was completed and no devices were found that support the bomb threat.

The scene was cleared and the building opened for normal hours on Tuesday.

And on Friday the Kalkaska Sheriff says they’ve identified the caller as a 15-year-old boy from Kalkaska.

Sheriff Whiteford says juvenile petitions are being sent to the Kalkaska County Prosecutor regarding charges against the teen.