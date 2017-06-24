5th Annual Blessing of the Fleet

The Harbor Springs Area Historical Society invites the entire community to their Fifth Annual Blessing of the Fleet and Summer’s Launch Celebration on Wednesday, June 28th.

The events kick off with the Blessing of the Fleet boat parade on the harbor beginning at 6:00 pm. The parade is open to the public and free to all watercraft from paddleboards and kayaks to sail and motor craft. Participants are encouraged to register their vessels with the Historical Society prior to the parade to receive important radio and course information.

Spectators can watch the parade from the city docks or along Harbor Springs historic waterfront.