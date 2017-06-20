Truck Crashes into Traverse City Salon

Police say a medical event lead to a driver crashing into a building in Traverse City.

That accident happened on Front Street at Signature Salon Thursday evening.

The Traverse City Police say the driver, a 60-year-old man from Suttons Bay, had a seizure, causing him to crash into the salon.

Witnesses said the truck was in the Bayshore Resort parking lot when it drove southbound across the four lanes of E. Front Street and then ran into the building.

Witnesses also said the man was still in drive when he crashed which lead to the considerable amount of smoke from the tires.

Witnesses told MI News 26 that they broke the truck’s window to try and get the man out of the truck, but he became combative and didn’t get out of the truck until police arrived.

No one was injured in the accident.