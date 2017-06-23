Heavy Rains and Flooding Closes Roads in Isabella and Midland Counties

Multiple roads throughout Isabella County are closed due to heavy rain and flooding that happened last night.

Friday morning the Isabella County Central Dispatch was advising drivers to stay home if they can.

Roads across the county were closed as well as many roads in Midland County as well.

Just three inches of water of flowing water can cause a driver to lose control of their vehicle.

According to the National Weather Service, in some areas six inches of rain fell in a period of eight hours.

People are also asked not to call Central Dispatch to report water over the road unless there is visible damage to the roadway.

A list of roads closed in Isabella County can be found here.

A list of roads closed in Midland County can be found here.