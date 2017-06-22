U.S. Geological Survey Mistakenly Sends Out Alert for 1925 Earthquake

POSTED June 22, 2017 BY Remington Hernandez

An error by the U.S. Geological Survey left some Californians concerned and others scratching their heads.

At around 4:50PM, the USGS Earthquake Notification System sent out an alert.

The alert stated that a 6.8 magnitude earthquake had just struck Santa Barbara.

According to the USGS, there was no quake and the alert was accidentally sent out due to a revision of the 1925 Earthquake in Santa Barbra of the same magnitude.

Software apparently misinterpreted the information as a current event.

The accidental alert went out over email and even the Los Angeles Times website and twitter.

The Times says they have a program that automatically makes an article and tweet about earthquakes to enhance coverage.

The tweet was deleted and the USGS sent out a follow-up message saying the alert wasn’t real.