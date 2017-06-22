U.S. Geological Survey Mistakenly Sends Out Alert for 1925 Earthquake

An error by the U.S. Geological Survey left some Californians concerned and others scratching their heads.

At around 4:50PM, the USGS Earthquake Notification System sent out an alert.

The alert stated that a 6.8 magnitude earthquake had just struck Santa Barbara.

According to the USGS, there was no quake and the alert was accidentally sent out due to a revision of the 1925 Earthquake in Santa Barbra of the same magnitude.

Software apparently misinterpreted the information as a current event.

The accidental alert went out over email and even the Los Angeles Times website and twitter.

The Times says they have a program that automatically makes an article and tweet about earthquakes to enhance coverage.

The tweet was deleted and the USGS sent out a follow-up message saying the alert wasn’t real.