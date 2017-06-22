RECALL – Chrysler Recalls Over 200,000 Dodge Caravans Because Airbag Could Unexpectedly Deploy

And we have another recall to share with you —

Chrysler has announced the recall of over 200,000 Dodge Caravans because the airbag can unexpectedly deploy.

Chrysler says the unexpected deployment of the driver’s airbag increases the risk of a crash or injury to the driver.

Chrysler is recalling 209,000 2011-2012 Dodge Grand Caravans because the air bag wiring harness can chafe within the steering wheel and then short circuit.

That short circuit can cause the airbag to deploy.

Chrysler says they will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the air bag wiring within the steering wheel and replace it if necessary.

A protective cover will also be installed. These repairs will be made free of charge.

Chrysler expects to begin the recall on July 28th.