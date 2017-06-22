Three Injured in Cheboygan County Crash

Three people were taken to the hospital for treatment following a crash in Cheboygan County.

That accident happened on Thursday on North Straits Highway near M-33 in Inverness Township.

Cheboygan County Sheriff Clarmont says the department was called to a two-vehicle crash at the location at approximately 10 c’clock Thursday morning.

The Toyota SUV, driven by a 70-year-old woman from Grand Rapids was turning onto N Straits Highway from M-33 when she turned into the path of the Dodge pickup driven a 74-year-old man from Cheboygan.

Both drivers sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash and were taken to McLaren for treatment.

A passenger in the Toyota was also taken to McLaren with non-life threatening injuries.

Sheriff Clarmont says alcohol was not a factor in the accident, which remains under investigation.