Local Police Agencies Investigating Phone Scam

A local sheriff’s office is warning the public of another scam operating in the area.

The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve received reports of the scam operating in Wexford and the surrounding counties.

A caller is impersonating a law enforcement officer from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office and harassing people.

The caller demands that people pay bond to rescind an outstanding warrant.

The sheriff’s office wants to let the public know that warrants are never taken care of over the phone.

Those who are suspecting a warrant must appear in person with a photo identification to their local law enforcement officer.

An investigation into these scam calls is being handled by the Cadillac Police Department, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, and the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Department.