Detroit Man Convicted for Conspiracy to Bring Drugs into Missaukee County

A Detroit area man was recently convicted on charges of conspiracy to deliver drugs.

On Thursday 33-year-old Brian Posey of the Detroit area was convicted by a jury in Missaukee County.

He was in court facing charges of conspiracy to deliver heroin over 50 grams, but less than 499 grams, and conspiracy to deliver cocaine less than 50 grams.

The three day jury trial involved a drug trafficking conspiracy that is said to span across the state from Detroit to Missaukee County.

Heroin was being brought from Detroit and sold in that area.

The Michigan Attorney General assisted in the prosecution with a special unit called the Opiate Trafficking and Interdiction Unit.

The Traverse Narcotics Team was assisted by the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office and the MSP Cadillac Post during the investigation.

Posey will be back in court in six weeks for sentencing.