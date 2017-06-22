Traverse City Walking Tours

The Traverse Area Historical Society is happy to announce encore presentations of its highly successful Downtown Traverse City and Oakwood Cemetery Historic Tours, starting in mid-June. Led by highly knowledgeable and experienced local history experts, the cost for all walking tours is only $10.00 per person. All funds raised will benefit the programs of the non-profit TAHS. New this year is a virtual downtown tour, designed particularly for disabled persons, the elderly, and those who were brought up in Traverse City but no longer live here.

Walking Tours of Oakwood Cemetery will be available at 6:00 PM every Sunday starting June 18 and concluding October 15. These tours focus on the unique history of the area and the early pioneers who founded the community we know today. Geared towards an adult audience, the tours will last about 1 ½ hours. Participants are encouraged to wear shoes suitable for hiking over uneven terrain. They should meet on the sidewalk outside the cemetery near the Eighth Street entrance, approximately 15 minutes prior to start time. Pre-registration is not required. For additional information, call (231) 941-8440.

Downtown Walking Tours start at 10:30 am on Saturday, June 17th and run each Saturday through October 14th, with the exception of July 8th (Cherry Festival) and July 29th (Film Festival). Participants should meet outside Horizon Books 15 minutes before the start time. Tours last approximately

1 1/2 hours. Pre-registration is not required. For additional information, call (231) 995-0313.

Virtual Downtown Tours are offered for those who cannot participate in our walking tours. Check out our new on-line history tour of Traverse City’s downtown. If you have access to internet-capable devices, this self-guided experience can give you a good taste of the walking tour! It features descriptions as well as historical and current photographs of sites important to Traverse City’s history. This tour can be found at https://traversehistory.wordpress.com/downtown-walking-tour-2016/

For additional information on the TAHS please visit our web page: http://traversehistory.org