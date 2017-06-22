MSP Trooper Talks Down Man Who Allegedly Said He Would Shoot out with Police

A MSP trooper from the Houghton Lake Post talked a man down who said he wanted to take his own life and who said he would “shoot it out with police” if they showed up.

It happened in Roscommon County’s Higgins Township back on June 14th.

Trooper Walsh was dispatched to a possible suicidal subject who was said to have threatened to take his own life and would shoot it out with police if they showed up.

On scene Trooper Walsh tried to speak with the 29-year-old man at his home, but that’s when the man came to his door holding what appeared to be a handgun.

Trooper Walsh took cover and continued to talk with the man and was able to convince him to put the gun down and walk out of the house.

Once in custody, the gun was found to be a pellet gun made to look like a handgun.

The man was taken to the hospital for mental evaluations.