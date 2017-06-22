Man Attempts to Flee on Foot After Field Sobriety Tests

A driver was arrested for operation while intoxicated after trying to run away from police in Wexford County.

The incident happenedWednesday night in Cadillac.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on North Mitchell Street near Harris Street because the driver was suspected of being drunk.

After the deputies had the man perform field sobriety tests he allegedly took off on foot.

Deputies chased the man a short distance before stopping in and taking him into custody.

He has been charged with operating while intoxicated third offense, three counts of felony resisting arrest, and driving on a suspended license.