F-16 Crashes During Training in Texas

An F-16 Fighter jet crashed during a training exercise.

The crash happened at around 10:30 local time at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas.

The jet was from a detachment of the 138th Fighter Wing.

NORAD says the jet crashed on takeoff, and the pilot ejected safely.

The pilot received minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Ellington Field was evacuated and closed for a short time, and two nearby roads were also temporarily closed.