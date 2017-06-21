10-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Hit by Log During Tropical Storm Cindy

A 10-Year-Old boy was the first victim of Tropical Storm Cindy.

The incident happened in Fort Morgan, Alabama at around 10:30 Wednesday morning.

That’s when the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a drowning.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they learned a 10-year-old boy from St. Louis, Missouri had walked outside of his family’s condo.

The boy’s father told deputies that a large piece of driftwood was pushed into the boy by a wave.

The boy’s father and a bystander quickly took the boy inside and began trying to resuscitate him, while others called 911.

Fire and rescue crews arrived on scene, and also attempted to resuscitate the boy.

Their efforts were unsuccessful, and the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s office says says the Alabama coast has been experiencing the effects of Tropical Storm Cindy.

The storm is expected to make landfall on the Texas-Louisiana border, but has already affected shores as far as Florida.