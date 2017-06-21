UPDATE: FBI Investigating Flint Airport Stabbing as Act of Terror

Continuing coverage of the incident at Bishop Airport in Flint —

The FBI is investigating the incident as an act of terror.

Earlier today, and airport police officer was stabbed by a man screaming ‘Allah Ackbar.’

Latest information from the airport says that the officer who was stabbed has been upgraded to stable condition.

The suspect who assaulted the officer has been taken into custody and has been identified as Amor Ftouhi, a 50-year-old Canadian citizen.

Ftouhi entered the country legally, according to the FBI.

FBI Special Agent in Charge David P. Gelios said at a news conference that Ftouhi was questioned by investigators, and that Ftouhi was motivated by a “Hatred of the United States.”

Gelios says this was an isolated incident and there is no other threat at this time.

Ftouhi has been charged with ‘violence at an international airport’ for the attack.

The investigation is ongoing.