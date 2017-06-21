Fifth Year of Wexford Missaukee Imagination Library

This Wednesday marked the beginning of the 5th year of the Wexford Missaukee Imagination Library.

The Imagination Library is a service provided to mothers of children aged from just after birth until the age of 5 where they deliver books and learning material to help as their child grows.

In the past few years the Imagination Library has served over 3,500 and delivered over 77,000 books.

Alongside the celebration the Women’s Giving Circle of Cadillac donated six thousand dollars to the program to help it continue to grow.

The Library says the goal of this program is to build a love of learning.

If you’d like to know more or sign up for the program be sure to stop by the library to get involved.