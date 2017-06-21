Wexford Missaukee Career Tech Center Summer Camp

The annual Wexford Missaukee Career Technical Center Summer Camp took place this week to give students a chance to learn more about the facility.

With 11 programs available, students in grades 7th through 9th were given the chance to get hands on with the programs and learn more about them.

Each of the “camps” was led by instructors from each program and taught students basic skills for each class.

The Summer camps goal is to expose the kids to the services the CTC offers.

The summer camp has seen success in previous years when students signed up to join classes they explored at the camp.