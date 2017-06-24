31st Annual International Bridge Walk this Saturday

This weekend marks the 31st anniversary of a bridge walk.

Well many of us are aware of the Mackinac Bridge and the annual Labor Day walk, which is celebrating it’s 60th anniversary this year, another bridge is Michigan holds an annual walk every June.

This bridge is the International Bridge connecting Michigan to Canada in Sault Ste. Marie.

This is the 31st Annual Bridge Walk and Bicycle Parade.

During the walk the bridge will be completely closed to vehicle traffic.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 24th. The bridge will close to traffic and 9:30am and is expected to reopen at 10:30.

Scaffolding will be in place for the ongoing Canadian arch painting project, where a portion of the bridge is currently restricted to one traffic lane.

More information of the bridge walk can be found here.