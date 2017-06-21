Contract with Line 5 Analysis Company Terminated

The State of Michigan terminated a contract with Det Norske Veritas, the firm preparing a risk analysis report on the Line 5 pipeline below the Straits of Mackinac.

The contract was terminated prior to the draft report being delivered to the state’s project team.

Within the past month, the state’s project team became aware that an employee who had worked on the risk analysis at the company and later worked on another project for Enbridge Energy Co., Inc., which owns the Line 5 pipeline, while the risk analysis was being completed.

The Michigan Attorney General says this is a violation of conflict of interest prohibitions contained in the contract.

DNV GL was hired by the state in 2016 and that contract requires that employees working on the risk assessment maintain complete independence from any other project involving Enbridge during the term and length of the contract.

A second risk analysis being done by Dynamic Risk Assessment Systems is not affected and is still ongoing. That findings from that report will be delivered by the end of this month.