TC Police Ask for Public’s Help Identifying Two People in Burglary Investigation

Police in Traverse City need your help in locating two people in an ongoing burglary investigation.

These photos show two people that the Traverse City Police say they would to speak to concerning an incident that happened earlier this week.

Police say a burglary happened in Traverse City on Monday between 3 and 4am.

The two people seen in the photos are wanted for questioning concerning the burglary.

Anyone who can help identify them is asked to contact Detective Markoski of the Traverse City Detective Bureau at 231-995-5154.