UPS Will Add Charge During Peak Shipping Times

UPS Announced Monday that a new charge would be added to deliveries during peak times.

The shipping service says the new charge is designed to enable them to continue to providing the best value to customers while offsetting some of the additional expenses incurred during peak shipping times.

Due to the cost of the extra personnel, planes, and trucks they need during peak times; UPS says the charge is necessary.

The dates where the fees will be in effect are from November 19th to December 23rd, and range from about 25 cents to 97 cents.