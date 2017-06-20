STUDY: Fast Food Overtakes Dining-In For Costumer Satisfaction

For the first time years, Americans prefer fast food over dining in, according to a new study by the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

Restaurants like Cracker Barrel, Texas Roadhouse, and Olive Garden saw a 3.7% decrease to an overall 78 in customer satisfaction over the past year, while restaurants like Chic-Fil-A, Panera Bread, and Papa John’s saw their satisfaction numbers stay relatively the same at an overall 79.

These numbers take into account factors like the accuracy of a customer’s order, courtesy of waitstaff, and even website satisfaction.

The study asked 5,557 customers to evaluate their recent experiences at the largest dine-in and fast food restaurants.

The new satisfaction ranking puts dine-in restaurants on par with industries like Department Stores, personal computers, and supermarkets.