Inmates Help Save Officer in Georgia

Six inmates helped save a corrections officer who fell ill on the job.

The incident happened in Polk County, Georgia on Monday morning.

That’s when an officer passed out while motoring an inmate work detail.

The inmates sprang into action, and quickly began rendering aid to the officer.

The inmates called 911 using the officer’s phone and removed the officer’s vest to cool him off.

EMS arrived on scene and treated the officer, but the Sheriff’s office is thanking the inmates for their fast actions.

They were served a thank you lunch consisting of pizza, fried chicken, and desserts made by staff at the Sheriff’s Office.

The officer wasn’t identified, and has recovered.