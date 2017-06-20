Record Heat Forces American Airlines to Cancel Flights in Phoenix

The National Weather Service says the temperature reached 119 degrees in Phoenix, Arizona.

Because of that extreme heat, American Airlines had to cancel around 40 flights.

Those flights used the Bombardier CRJ regional aircraft.

American Airlines says the CRJ couldn’t handle the high temperatures that were forecast and had to ground the planes.

The CRJ was the only American Airlines aircraft affected, as both Boeing and Airbus planes can handle temperatures in excess of 125 degrees.

American advised passengers on the cancelled flights to change their flight or connect in a different city.

The forecast in Phoenix on Wednesday is much of the same, with meteorologists expecting another scolding 119 degree day.