Otto Warmbier, American Released By North Korea, Dies

An American student that was released after being held captive in North Korea has died.

23-year-old Otto Warmbier was captured by North Korean officials in 2016 after being accused of stealing a political banner.

He was released earlier this month, but had sustained brain damage.

Warmbier’s family released a statement Monday announcing his death, saying “It would be easy at a moment like this to focus on all that we lost – future time that won’t be spent with a warm, engaging, brilliant young man whose curiosity and enthusiasm for life knew no bounds. But we choose to focus on the time we were given to be with this remarkable person.”

Warmbier was on a tour conducted by a Chinese company called ‘Young Pioneer Tours’

The company says their deepest sympathies are with Warmbier and his family, and due to the outcome, will no longer be organizing tours for U.S. citizens in North Korea.

President Trump also released a statement yesterday, condemning the “brutality of the North Korean regime,” and stating that his administration is determined to prevent such tragedies”