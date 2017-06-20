Pickup Truck Pulled from Lake Cadillac

A pickup truck had to pulled from Lake Cadillac Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the area of North Boulevard on the northwest side of the lake at approximately 12:30 in the afternoon.

The vehicle’s owner said he had parked his truck with a camper trailer in his driveway on Otsego Place when it started to roll away.

The truck and trailer rolled across North Boulevard before ending up in the lake.

Beeman’s Towing was contacted and removed the vehicle from the lake.

Police say there was no damage done to any other vehicles or property along the vehicle’s path.

No one was injured and police say no tickets were issued at the crash.