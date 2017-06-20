Drivers Should Plan for Delays as Crews Work on Garfield Road in Grand Traverse County

Drivers in Grand Traverse County will want to plan for delays as a road project on Garfield Road gets under way.

On this Wednesday crews will work to repair a severe washout that happened on Garfield Road in East Bay Township.

The washout happened “on the hill” between River Road and Hobbs Road.

The work will require crews to close the northbound lane of Garfield Road in this area.

The work is expected to begin at 9am, weather dependent, and continue throughout the day.

Traffic will be directed by flaggers and the Grand Traverse County Road Commission says motorists should anticipate delays in that area.