Person of the Week – Jackie Soltman

This week’s Person Of The Week is a helping the public in our community.

Jackie Soltman is a member of SNAG or Senior Networking Advocacy Group where she helps local seniors in our communities.

Jackie is instrumental when setting up local Senior Home Parades and getting the word out there for them to be a part of it

She also helps out with groups such as footprints in time, and volunteering where ever she is needed.

Jackie says that she like the rest of SNAG help out simply because they care about our seniors

For her work providing to the local seniors, Jackie Soltman is this week’s Person of the Week.

If you know of someone who’s working hard in their own community, creating something new in the area, or just affecting northern Michigan in their own special way and you’d like to nominate them — send an email to news@minews26.com.

Tell us who you’d like to nominate for the person of the week, why you think they should receive that title, and how we can reach them — Each week, we’ll broadcast one of these nominees as the “Person of the Week.”