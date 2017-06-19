MSP Urges People to Lock Up at Night After Receiving Multiple Reports of Peeping into Homes

The MSP Alpena Post is urging people to remain vigilant after receiving multiple reports of a person peeping into homes and vehicles in the late evening.

The reports have all come from the area of Werth Road, between Piper Road and US-23.

Troopers say that in that area there has been several reports of one or more unknown suspects looking into houses and into vehicles as it gets dark out and into the evenings.

The MSP recommends residents in that area or close to it make sure their doors are closed and locked up at night, including their homes, vehicles, and any outbuildings.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious should contact Alpena Central Dispatch.