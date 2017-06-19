Bomb Threat Closes Kalkaska County Courthouse

The Kalkaska County Courthouse was evacuated Monday morning after someone made a bomb threat.

The threat came in shortly before noon Monday morning.

According to sheriff Pat Whiteford, the Kalkaska County Clerk’s Office got a voice mail saying that there was going to be a bomb in the courthouse.

Personnel from the Court and Administrative Buildings were immediately evacuated and the building was closed.

The sheriff’s office administrative services were likewise closed.

Sheriff Whiteford would like to assure the community that there is no immediate threat of danger outside of the county complex.

The MSP were contacted and a full sweep of the building was completed and no devices were found that support the bomb threat.

The scene was cleared and the building will open for normal hours on Tuesday.

The incident remains under investigation.