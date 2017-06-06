Police Say Large Organized Crime Ring Strikes in Cheboygan County

Police say a large, organized crime ring may have recently struck in northern Michigan.

This is after dozens of tires were stolen from vehicles at a car dealership.

The incident happened at Fernelius Ford on North Straits Highway sometime early Saturday morning according to Sheriff Clarmont.

Deputies were called to the report of several tires stolen from new vehicles – in all police say the thieves made off with 36 tires and rims from nine different vehicles.

The stolen items are said to be worth several thousand dollars.

The thieves used jacks and patio blocks to block the vehicles up after taking the tires and rims.

This is not the first dealership to be hit, says Clarmont, dealers from across the state have been victims of a theft ring for the past four months.

Cheboygan is the farthest north the thieves are believed to have traveled so far. Until this point they had largely operated in southern and mid-Michigan.

Authorities in Cheboygan County are working with law enforcement agencies across the state investigating the thefts.

Police say the suspects typically target special edition of upgraded rims on Fords, Chryslers, and Lincolns.

In many of the thefts the GPS systems in the cars has also been taken.

The sheriff’s department believes the theft ring is professional and may utilize radio communication and lookouts.

Clarmont says there is a strong probability that the thieves that struck in Cheboygan are responsible for the other thefts across the state.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious the area of Fernelius Ford Friday night and into Saturday morning is asked to contact the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office at 231.627.3155.