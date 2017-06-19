Police Locate Stolen Vehicle in Evart

Police in Evart are investigating after a vehicle was stolen from a gas station parking lot.

The Ford Edge seen in these photos was stolen from the Wesco Parking lot along US-10 in Evart Sunday night.

According to the Evart Police, two men got into the vehicle at approximately 10:49 Sunday night and drove off.

After searching for the vehicle, Evart Police say they located it early Monday morning.

The Police department would like to thank the public for help in locating the vehicle.

We will continue to follow this story and update as we learn more.