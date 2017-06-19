Man Dies After Jumping From Bridge in Osceola County

A man is dead after jumping from a bridge in Osceola County.

The incident happened around 6:50 Saturday evening, on the 50th Avenue Bridge in Osceola County’s Sylvan Township.

That’s when Osceola County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a person that went underwater in the Muskegon River.

When deputies arrived on scene, they learned that a man was jumping off the bridge and got injured after entering the water.

The man was able to tell bystanders about his injuries, but the current began carrying him downstream.

Bystanders tried pulling the man from the water, but the current was too strong and the man drifted away.

At around 8:30 that same evening, first responders found the man down river, near where he was last seen.

He was unresponsive and later declared dead by EMS.

Alcohol was reported to have been consumed, but it is currently unknown if the man was intoxicated.

The incident remains under investigation.