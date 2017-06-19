Motorcycle Accident Injures Man In Wexford County.

A motorcyclist was flown to the hospital following a crash that happened over the weekend.

That accident happened on M-42 just west of US-131 near Manton in Wexford County.

According to the MSP a pickup truck turned onto M-42 from a driveway – into the pathway of a motorcycle.

The truck and motorcycle then hit nearly head-on.

The motorcycle rider was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained serious injuries.

An off-duty MSP trooper from Cadillac was one of the first on scene and starting giving critical first aid.

The rider, a 55-year-old man from Manton, was flown to Munson in Traverse City following the crash.

The driver of the truck, a 73-year-old man from Manton, was not injured in the accident.

According to troopers, speed was not a factor in the crash. Neither was alcohol or drugs.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.