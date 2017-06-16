Missaukee Humane Society Rescues More Than 70 Cats From Home

The Missaukee Humane Society recently rescued over 70 cats from a home.

Back in May, the Sheriff’s office received a tip that lead the Humane Society to investigate a man that had been hoarding several cats.

The Humane Society says they found conditions that weren’t suitable for cats on the man’s property.

Workers set 105 traps, and caught just over 70 cats.

The cats were malnourished and in poor health, and were later treated.

The cats were also later fixed and vaccinated by the Humane Society.

20 of the rescued cats have already been adopted, and the Humane Society wants to thank the community for their support.

The Humane Society says all of these cats will be ready for adoption soon.

If you’d like to adopt or donate, you can call them at 231-839-3800 or log on to MHSPets.org