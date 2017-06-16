Program Pledges to Pay University of Michigan In-State Student Tuition

A new program from a major state university is looking to give in-state students a big help in affording a college education.

The new program, being offered by the University of Michigan, offers free tuition to qualifying students with a family income of up to the state’s median income – which is $65,000 a year.

Called the Go Blue Guarantee, the program is expected to launch on January 1st of next year.

School officials say the guarantee follows the university’s commitment to meeting financial need to all in-state students.

