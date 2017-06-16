Mother and 3 Children Injured In Cadillac Rollover Accident

Police were called to a report of a rollover crash in the city of Cadillac on Friday.

The two car crash happened on Cotey Street at the intersection of Ayre Street.

It happened shortly before 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

Police say a 38-year-old man from Leroy was westbound on Ayer Street when he failed to yield at the intersection with Cotey Street, and hit a southbound minivan.

The collision caused the van to rollover

The van had a mother and three children in it, while the other vehicle was occupied by only the driver.

The mother and her children were taken to Cadillac Munson for treatment of non-life threatening injuries while the other driver refused treatment.