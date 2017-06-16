Police Investigating Stolen Vehicle Found at State Park

Police in Mason County are investigating a report of a stolen vehicle.

The investigation began early Thursday morning when Mason County Sheriff Deputies recovered a stolen vehicle from the Ludington State Park.

A State Park Ranger reported a Chevy Malibu that was speeding and didn’t stop for the ranger and the State Park’s entrance.

Deputies responded and located the vehicle inside the park.

But when they got there, the vehicle was unoccupied and no one was around it.

Deputies investigated and found that the vehicle had been stolen out of Ludington.

The investigation is being turned over the Ludington Police.